Delhi government announces Rs 93 crores worth schemes for village development

NEW DELHI: Delhi Minister Gopal Rai on Friday approved 100 new schemes, including roads, drains, and playgrounds, worth Rs 93 crores to boost village development, a statement said.

Rai chaired a meeting of the Gram Vikas Board at the Delhi Secretariat here on Friday. The board approved 100 schemes to ensure development in the capital’s villages.

The Gram Vikas Board has approved the installation of 100 benches in bigger villages, the statement said.

These include development works related to roads, drains, water bodies, community centers, parks, crematoriums, and playgrounds. The projects will be carried out in Delhi’s rural areas at a cost of Rs 93 crore, it said, adding that they aim to improve amenities across all villages in Delhi.

Foot march

The residents of Delhi’s villages are planning a foot march starting on October 13 to raise their voices against the long-pending issues in the city’s rural belt. The proposed “Gaon Dehat Bachao Yatra” is expected to reach every village in Delhi, discuss the problems of the people on the ground in the rural belt, and bring them together against issues.

The village representatives, who will be led by Sakal Panchayat Palam 360 chief Chaudhary Surender Solanki, have warned that they may decide to boycott the elections if their problems are not addressed before the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.