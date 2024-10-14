Chanderi charm

Step aside, basic blouses and mundane maxis. This Diwali, Mrida is here to sprinkle a little magic into your wardrobe with their dazzling Modern Maharani Collection. It is a vibrant love letter to India’s artisanal legacy, expertly weaving together tradition and trend. Just in time for Diwali, this exquisite line invites customers and collectors to indulge in haute couture that seamlessly marries the craftsmanship of chanderi weavers with the bold spirit of modern fashion. It’s the ultimate celebration of the fierce, fabulous woman who juggles roles like a pro while draped in regal elegance.

As Shriya Nagi, co-founder of Mrida, elegantly puts it, “This collection is a tribute to the indomitable spirit of women who navigate myriad roles with grace and vigour.”

The collection unfolds like a regal tapestry, featuring luxurious chanderi saris, intricately designed shawls, and elegant drapes, each embodying the essence of royal poise and contemporary resilience. The standout Taarini Sari, inspired by the Hindu vivaah sanskar, showcases a stunning depiction of a marriage ritual with its doli-baraat motifs on the pallu and border. “The plum and silver hues create a striking contrast, while the black doli weaves add a touch of drama,” Nagi explains.