Fake insurance call centre busted, Two kingpins arrested in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Police have busted a fake insurance call centre which was allegedly misusing the name of Policy Bazaar to cheat the Delhi residents by distributing them fake insurance policy certificates, a senior police officer said on Monday. Two men have been arrested and 10 women have been detained in this regard.

As per the officer, the accused, Nihal Khan alias Mayank and Deepu (the kingpins of the syndicate), and the women had a database of car owners which they allegedly used to dupe people.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said a victim of cybercrime lodged a complaint on October 5 stating that he was duped of Rs 12,000 when he was trying to purchase car insurance online in June.

“When he was searching online (for car insurance), he received an email from an email address, mayank@policybazaarinfo.com, in which a person, claiming to be an employee of Policy Bazaar, shared his ID card with him,” the DCP said.

Then, the same person called him several times and gave an account number to the complainant and asked him to deposit the money. Once the payment was made, Nihal Khan provided policy documents but somehow complainant got suspicious of the way the policy was written.