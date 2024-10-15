Rescue operation for kidnapped toddler leads to recovery of two more infants in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has rescued a 2-month-old girl from the clutches of a kidnapper and found two more children in their captivity, a senior police officer said on Monday.
Following the operation, three accused were arrested. Two among them are deaf and mute. Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said an infant girl was reported abducted from the Gole Market area near Bangla Sahib Road, following which the cops registered an FIR and began the search.
During CCTV analysis, a police team saw a woman walking away from the crime scene with a child. The woman was then seen joining a man and going to Shivaji Bridge Railway Station with him,” the DCP said.
He said the accused man was identified as Rudhir, a deaf and mute who lived at Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place.
He was apprehended and questioned, but minimal information about the other accused could be extracted. “The police team conducted raids in several jhuggi clusters near Ghaziabad Railway Station and apprehended the woman identified as Anita Devi alias Neetu,” the DCP said.
During the raid, two more children were found in her possession. Anita told police that she had handed over the girl to her husband, Deepak Satsangi, who boarded a train to Tundla in Uttar Pradesh with her. The couple intended to sell the kidnapped girl.
“Police apprehended Satsangi at Tundla Railway Station. The kidnapped girl child was recovered from his possession,” the officer said.
When cops questioned Satsangi, it was discovered that he, too, was deaf and mute. The officer said that the accused, Anita, has not yet provided any satisfactory reply regarding the parents of two children recovered from her jhuggi. Further probe is underway, the DCP added.