Rescue operation for kidnapped toddler leads to recovery of two more infants in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has rescued a 2-month-old girl from the clutches of a kidnapper and found two more children in their captivity, a senior police officer said on Monday.

Following the operation, three accused were arrested. Two among them are deaf and mute. Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said an infant girl was reported abducted from the Gole Market area near Bangla Sahib Road, following which the cops registered an FIR and began the search.

During CCTV analysis, a police team saw a woman walking away from the crime scene with a child. The woman was then seen joining a man and going to Shivaji Bridge Railway Station with him,” the DCP said.

He said the accused man was identified as Rudhir, a deaf and mute who lived at Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place.