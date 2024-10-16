DU withdraws controversial circular on Associate Professor recruitment

NEW DELHI: Drawing flak from various quarters, the University of Delhi on Tuesday withdrew a circular on the direct recruitment to the post of Associate Professor, issued earlier in the day.

The university clarified the direct recruitment was for the incumbent who retires from the service.

The official circular stated, “There will be no resultant vacancy as such to be filled as associate professor/professor, as the CAS may be as per the workload, when the incumbent retires from the service.

Finally the post will revert to its substantive capacity ie- Assistant Professor and filled up accordingly. Consequently the incumbent (s) will assume the workload associated with the core post of Assistant Professor, regardless of any promotions as Associate Professor or Professor since the promotion under CAS is specific to the individual.”

Abha Dev Habib, Secretary DYF said, “In the morning, one Notification is issued and by the evening it gets withdrawn! Workload and service conditions are extremely important matters. This reflects the callous attitude of the DU Administration towards teaching-learning processes and teachers.”

Commenting on the circular issued earlier in the morning, one of the academic council members Mithuraj Dhusiya said, “When the UGC Regulations do not differentiate between Associate Professors through direct recruitment or promotion, when the UGC Regulations do not differentiate between Professors through direct recruitment or promotion, then why is DU coming out with this notification. This needs to be totally rejected and DU must immediately roll back this notification.”

Meanwhile the DTF also issued a statement after the circular was issued. It read, “What is amazing is that this circular has been notified right after the AC of 10 Oct followed by the EC of 14 Oct. No such discussion there! Colleges should throw this circular in the dustbin. If DU wants to humiliate Associate Professors and Professors, Let them first change the Ordinance (at least).”

It also stated that the circular is an assault by Delhi University as DUTA is sitting tight lipped on policy assaults.