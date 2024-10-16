Electric bus catches fire while charging at Burari depot in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A low-floor cluster electric bus caught fire on Tuesday while charging in North Delhi’s Burari Bus Depot, an official of the Transport Department said.

No casualties were reported in the incident, officials said.

The bus was put on charge when it caught fire. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, such incident occur due to an increase in the temperature level of batteries, an official of the transport department said.

The IIT-Delhi experts-led Multi-Disciplinary Committee, which is already looking into fire incidents, will also visit the spot, the official added.

According to the Fire Department, “A call regarding fire in a cluster bus in Burari DTC Bus Depot was received at 3.20 pm, and two fire tenders were pressed into service.”

The DTC on September 13 constituted an IIT-Delhi experts-led Committee to enquire into the incidents of fire in the buses and recommend preventive measures. The committee submitted its interim report last week, sources said.