Gender-based reservation in ESIC nursing posts sparks protests in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The recent announcement of a gender-based reservation policy reserving 80 per cent of nursing posts for females at Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospitals didn’t go well with nursing professionals. The nursing federations argue that the policy undermines meritocracy and overlooks the contributions of male nurses.

The All India ESIC Nursing Officers’ Federation has stated that it will mobilise people to challenge the policy, calling it discriminatory, unconstitutional and unethical. “This proposal is against the Employees’ State Insurance Act, 1948 and also a blatant violation of the fundamental rights guaranteed under Article 16 of the Constitution of India. It will lead to gender discrimination in public employment,” said Chandrani Deewanji, Vice-President, East Zone of ESIC nursing federation.

“Men can excel in this profession, and no evidence suggests that nursing is unsuitable for males. Restricting the profession largely to females alone contradicts the principles of modernity and progressive values,” she added.

Arun Krishnan, Joint secretary, South Zone of the federation, said the policy is not implemented in any central hospital like RML and Safdarjung except AIIMS which has been given the status of an autonomous institute. He also accused the ESIC headquarters for not consulting with the nursing cadre before imposing the reservation policy.

“We approached the Director General with our opposition regarding the policy on October 3. We were assured that a final decision would only be made after carefully considering all relevant aspects. However, despite the assurances, the proposal was placed before the corporation meeting held on October 8 and was hastily approved without adequately addressing our concerns,” Krishnan said.