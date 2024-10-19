Delhi government relaunches Jai Bhim, Farishtey schemes

NEW DELHI: Ahead of elections, the AAP-led Delhi government on Friday announced that it had restarted its two key schemes—free coaching for students from marginalised communities and incentives to good Samaritans for helping victims of road accidents to hospitals.

At a press conference, former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal stated, “I am delighted to announce a great initiative for the Dalit community (SC), ST, OBC, and EWS. In 2017, we started the ‘Mukhyamatri Jai Bhim Yojana’ in Delhi. Under this initiative, we provided financial assistance to the children of these communities for coaching.”

“Our government aims to provide these children with the same facilities and opportunities that children of rich families get,” he added.

Kejriwal said the scheme will continue to offer a Rs 2,500 stipend to each student and there will be no cap on the number of beneficiaries. The former CM also announced the revival of the Farishtey scheme. which was discontinued after a conflict of its legality with the L-G V K Saxena

The Farishtey scheme encourages people to rescue road accident victims. Under the scheme, the government foots the hospital bills, including private facilities, of those who have met with accidents in the city.

“Whenever there is a road accident, we have often seen that the person dies on the road itself as no one wants to take the victim to a hospital.

“There are two reasons behind this: First, people feel that a police case will be filed against them, second, if someone takes an injured person to a hospital, the doctor asks him to deposit money,” he said.

Kejriwal said the Farishtey Yojana has addressed both these issues. According to the AAP supremo, the scheme saved 26,000 lives before it was stalled. “We saved many lives through this scheme and we will ensure it continues to serve Delhi’s citizens,” he said.

Kejriwal also took potshots at the BJP for allegedly disrupting the scheme. “They (BJP) put him in jail and deliberately stopped work that was meant to benefit Delhi, subjecting Delhiites to hardship and oppression. But one by one, we are resuming all those projects,” he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, who was present at the press conference, hailed Kejriwal and the two schemes.