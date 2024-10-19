‘Incarcerated for 18 months’: AAP leader Satyendar Jain granted bail in money laundering case

NEW DELHI: Satyendar Jain, a senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi cabinet minister, was granted bail by a Delhi court on Friday in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Jain had been in custody since May 2022, following his arrest by the central agency.

During the hearing, Special Judge Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Court considered Jain’s prolonged incarceration of nearly 18 months before granting him regular bail.

Jain, who had earlier been granted medical bail from May 2023 to March 2024, was allowed to walk free after furnishing a bail bond of Rs 50,000 and providing a surety in the same amount.

Jain's lawyer, senior advocate N Hariharan, argued that Jain was neither a flight risk nor in a position to influence witnesses. He also pointed out that there were significant discrepancies in the amount of alleged “proceeds of crime” cited by both the CBI and ED.

The court had reserved its order on Jain’s regular bail application on October 5, after hearing lengthy arguments from both sides.

Opposing the bail, Special Counsel for the ED, Zoheb Hossain, argued that the delay in trial was largely due to the actions of the accused, who had sought multiple adjournments. Hossain emphasised that the case involved substantial proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 4.81 crore.

Despite the ED’s objections, the court determined that Jain’s extended pre-trial incarceration justified the granting of bail.

Jain was initially arrested by the ED on May 30, 2022, in connection with allegations of laundering money.