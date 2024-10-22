DRDO scientist robbed of Rs 2 crore cash, 260 gm gold in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Two persons were arrested for a sensational burglary at the house of a senior scientist at Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) in Rohini. Police said that six people first entered the house pretending to be courier boys, tied the elderly couple and stole Rs 2 crore cash along with 260 grams of gold jewelry.

The Rohini police arrested two suspects while three others were nabbed by the Crime Branch. DCP (Rohini) Amit Goel said the complainant reported that five boys forcibly entered his home, pretending to be courier boys, when he and his wife were alone at home.

One of them approached the scientist on the stairs, pretending to have some papers for delivery. They pushed him inside, covered his mouth, and one of them brandished a knife, asking for his son’s cash.

“The intruders searched both floors and took away gold and cash from the rooms and left, locking the couple inside,” the DCP said. Around Rs 2 crore cash and 260 gram of gold were reportedly taken away.

“Two of the suspects were initially identified with the help of STF, Sonepat and later all were identified through human and technical surveillance,” Goel said. The CCTV footage led the police team to Karol Bagh and helped in establishing the identity of all accused. The teams checked more than 100 CCTV cameras along the route,” Goel said.

The probe revealed that it was the complainant’s ex-employee who provided information to the suspects.