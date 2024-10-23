IIT Delhi student under psychiatry treatment dies by suicide

NEW DELHI: A 21-year-old student who was under psychiatry treatment at the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi, was found dead in his hostel room, an official said on Wednesday. The cops believe that the student died by suicide and suspect no foul play in the matter.

The deceased was identified as Kumar Yash, a native of Deoghar in Jharkhand. He was a second-year student of Master in Science (MSc) at the varsity.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary said that they received a PCR call around 11 pm on Tuesday regarding a suicide by a student at Aravali Hostel in IIT Delhi.

Accordingly, the local staff responded and reached the spot where during inquiry they found out that Kumar Yash was found hanging by a ceiling fan inside his hostel room.

"The room was closed from the inside but his friend and IIT staff broke the door window to enter the room. The deceased was found hanged with two tied cloth towels," the DCP said.

Yash's friend and the IIT staff took down him after cutting the towels and took him to a hospital inside the varsity where he was declared dead by the doctor on duty.

Later, they took him to Safdarjung Hospital by IIT's Ambulance where he was again declared dead on arrival. His body was then preserved at the hospital's mortuary.

A forensic team of the Delhi Police then analysed the hostel room where Yash allegedly committed suicide. No suicide note was recovered during the inspection.

On further inquiry, it was revealed that Yash was undergoing treatment for psychiatry. On Tuesday as well, he visited the IIT Hospital where he was given treatment and further asked to come again on October 29.

"We have recorded the statements of his friends and suspect no foul play in the matter. Inquest proceedings under section 194 of the BNSS are being carried out," the officer said, adding the family members of the deceased have been informed about the incident.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)