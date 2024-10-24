Cardiac arrest during marathon: Doctor saves life of fellow runner

NEW DELHI: A cardiologist’s race during the Delhi half marathon held this week at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium turned into a life-or-death rescue mission. On Sunday, Dr. Ramit Wadhwa, who is in non-invasive cardiology at Fortis, Gurugram, was not just running to cross the finish line—he was about to save a life.

When a fellow runner collapsed mid-race, Dr. Wadhwa’s instincts kicked in, and without a moment’s hesitation, he rushed to the man side and sprang into action. Wadhwa administered CPR to the runner, a life-saving intervention that proved crucial in stabilising the individual before he could be transferred to the nearest hospital.

The man had collapsed just half a mile from the finish line, appearing dehydrated, disoriented, and drowsy. His pulse was weak, and he showed signs of severe distress, including vomiting and tongue-biting.

Dr. Wadhwa said, “When I saw a few other runners trying to assist him, I stopped and took charge. The runner was in a critical state and with the help of those nearby, we administered CPR while I worked to maintain his airway. Shortly after, an ambulance arrived, and we provided further treatment, including IV fluids and respiratory support, on the way to a medical camp.”