DoE directs Delhi govt schools to engage guest teachers

NEW DELHI: The Directorate of Education has directed all the heads of schools to submit a proposal for engagement of guest teachers against short-term vacancies within 7 days.

The heads of schools are also directed to identify a vacant post for salary adjustment and disbursement in the same school while submitting such proposals.

The circular issued by the director of education read, “Directorate of Education allows engagement/allocation of guest teachers as an ad hoc measure to address the shortage of teachers in government schools, which covers short-term vacancies that arise due to maternity leave, study leave, long-earned leave, EOL/CCL, etc. period of leave not less than 4 months.”

Most of the Heads of School (HoS) are not aware regarding engagement of guest teachers against the short-term vacancies caused by maternity leave. "Because of this, many short-term vacancies are not filled, and school academics is suffering,” the circular also read.