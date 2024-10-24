‘Plans to issue vehicle RCs within minutes’: Delhi transport department

NEW DELHI: To cut short the paperwork and delays in procuring the documents of vehicles, the transport department has planned to provide digital Registration Certificates (RC) to the applicants within minutes of registration at RTOs, officials said.

The move is expected to begin next year. It will allow the vehicle owners to get their papers through email within five minutes of the verification of their applications, they added.

Officials said that despite the clear directions of issuing RCs immediately after purchasing vehicles, the dealers are not following which is adding the burden to the vehicle registration authority.

“The Transport minister also ordered action against such dealers who do not provide RCs to the buyers on the spot. However, it is not being followed. To overcome the delay it causes, we are planning to issue digital RCs to the vehicle owners within minutes of the verification of their application which is the next step after applying for the RC,” an official said.