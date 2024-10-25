Rithala makeover: Works worth Rs 32 cr on in areas, says Delhi minister Rai

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government organised a “Vikas Sabha” in the Rithala constituency to boost village development, with Development Minister Gopal Rai saying that Rs 32 crore are being invested in development work in the region.

Rai stated that to ensure development in Delhi’s villages, the government has established the Delhi Gram Vikas Board, which is focused on providing better amenities across all villages.

The Development Minister asserted that the AAP government in Delhi is committed to providing basic amenities to Delhiites living in urban and rural areas. He added, “In the last Gram Vikas Board meeting, the Delhi Gram Vikas Board approved 100 schemes to ensure development in the villages of the capital.”

“The Delhi government has approved the installation of 100 benches in large villages and 20 benches in small villages. These development works are being carried out by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department and the MCD,” he added.

Minister Rai stated that other need-based projects, such as the construction of link roads and rural roads in villages, the development of ponds, and the establishment of community centres, are being undertaken by the Gram Vikas Board.