No catfights, no tears: Bollywood Wives S3 outs a new Reality TV model

It’s mid-afternoon and entrepreneur Kalyani Saha Chawla, in a white Zara shirt and Golden Goose jeans, is all business and bustle at her store in Defence Colony. And she’s looking none the worse for wear after participating in the Fabulous Lives v/s Bollywood Wives that is being talked of more for the Delhi-versus-Mumbai-divide than a reality show where anyone’s image has taken a beating.

Season 3 continues with the uber-rich and glamorous lives of Maheep Kapoor, wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor, and Bhavana Panday, wife of actor Chunky Panday and mother of Ananya Panday. Keeping them company are ’80s ‘It Girl’ Neelam Kothari, now wife of actor Samir Soni, and Seema Sajdeh, former wife of Sohail Khan. This time, however, the series makes Delhi part of the story. So, we have stars of Delhi’s social circuit such as Shalini Passi, a successful art, fashion and design patron, Kalyani Saha Chawla, founder of Rezon Luxury Silverware, and a luxury brand marketing specialist, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of the late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, break into reality TV and sit across each other in clothes that range from strange to designer-wear, passing comments on each other’s sartorial tastes, relationships, lifestyles.

Down the episodes they also discuss feelings of betrayal and other mental issues, and also take trips together in the city or out of town — but with no serious drawing of blood. But why would they? This is a bunch that know each other socially, and are part of each other’s networks. “Sure, at times, lines were crossed, but at the end of the day, the Mumbai girls are seasoned and they know the game. Riddhima is blue-blood Bollywood royalty and Shalini is superbly organised in her head,” says Chawla.