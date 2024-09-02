Delhi’s Patiala House court awards seven-year imprisonment to ISIS operative who fired at police

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s Patiala House Court has awarded seven years of rigorous imprisonment to an ISIS operative convicted for shooting at Delhi Police personnel and murdering a member of right-wing organisation Hindu Munnani in Tamil Nadu.

The convict, identified as Khaja Moideen, murdered KP Suresh Kumar in Tamil Nadu in 2014. The case was handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for the probe. After being released on conditional bail in the Kumar murder case, Moideen went on to plot the revival of an ISIS network in India, recruiting Syed Ali Nawas and Abdul Samad in the process.

The trio was convicted on August 6, 2024, for their roles in a January 2020 shootout with police in Delhi’s Wazirabad area. The incident occurred as the men attempted to flee arrest by firing indiscriminately at police personnel.

Their plans were thwarted when Delhi Police’s Special Cell nabbed them in early 2020, leading to the charges that have now resulted in their convictions and sentencing. Syed Ali Nawas was also awarded seven years of rigorous imprisonment, while Abdul Samad, the third accused, has been sentenced to the time already served during judicial custody.

The case

