Delhi HC asks Rapido to submit report on PwD users

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed Rapido, the bike-taxi aggregator, to submit an audit report on the accessibility of its services for differently-abled persons.

The order follows a petition by disability rights activist Amar Jain and visually-impaired banker Dipto Ghosh Chaudhary, who highlighted the challenges faced by disabled individuals in accessing Rapido’s services.

Justice Sanjeev Narula, presiding over the case, mandated that the audit be conducted by an “Access Auditor” empanelled with the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The court has given Rapido three months to complete the audit and file a compliance report. The company said it is working on making its mobile application fully accessible to individuals with disabilities, with an update expected within six to eight months.

The company also outlined plans for comprehensive training programs for its captainsand staff to better support disabled riders.