Regal charm

We all grew up with the iconic tale of Jodha and Akbar, a story immortalised in films and folklore. Paying homage to this powerful figure, the fashion brand Pink City by Sarika Kakrania has unveiled a new collection, ‘Jodha.’ This festive 2024 line draws deep inspiration from the opulent heritage of Rajasthan, particularly the majestic Amer Fort and the vibrant city of Jaipur.

The brand’s design language, a harmonious fusion of tradition and modernity, resonates through every collection they create, including ‘Jodha.’ Kakrania tells us, “The name ‘Jodha’ is a tribute to the legendary queen, whose grace and strength have become symbolic of the era. This collection encapsulates my journey through the streets of Jaipur, reliving childhood memories and witnessing the awe-inspiring culture through my children’s eyes.” According to her, ‘Jodha’ is a love letter to the future, where tradition meets the modern woman’s aspirations.

The edit presents an eclectic array of saris, kurta sets, shararas, and contemporary prêt wear, thoughtfully designed for versatility. These outfits are perfect for a range of festive occasions — from grand weddings and vibrant festivals to intimate gatherings and cultural events. Each piece captures the essence of Rajasthan, allowing women to embrace their heritage with elegance and grace.