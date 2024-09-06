Pulse of the Present

In a time when the definition of art is constantly evolving, contemporary art continues to challenge and redefine traditional boundaries. The rigid definitions that once classified a work as ‘Art’ have been reshaped by the influence of the current zeitgeist, embracing a more fluid, inclusive approach.

For six years, the Delhi Contemporary Art Week (DCAW) has celebrated this evolving spirit. The seventh edition, held at Bikaner House and concluding on September 4, highlighted the dynamic and diverse nature of contemporary art.

This event, a collaboration between six prominent Delhi-based galleries — Blueprint12, Exhibit 320, Gallery Espace, Latitude 28, Shrine Empire, and Vadehra Art Gallery — focused on 14 artists, offering a rich blend of themes, techniques, and mediums. The best of South Asian art was on full display.

Each gallery brought its own distinct curatorial vision and artistic strengths, alongside two thematic exhibitions — ‘Threads that Bare’ and ‘A Bold Step Sideways’ — curated by Girish Shahane, a Mumbai-based writer and curator. This art-filled week provided connoisseurs, artists, scholars, students, and collectors with the chance to engage with the works, offering moments for reflection and critique. Roshni Vadehra, Director of Vadehra Art Gallery, noted, “Through this week-long curation, we bring together seasoned and new collectors from the capital and beyond under one roof.”