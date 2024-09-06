Six-year-old tells teacher about sexual assault by labourer in school, no action taken

NEW DELHI: A six-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a labourer deployed for some construction work at a school in Gautam Budh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. She narrated her ordeal before the class teacher but her complaint fell on deaf ears.

The police investigation revealed that the class teacher along with the school head mistress and school supervisor kept the incident hidden and helped the accused labourer to escape.

Sharing details, a senior Noida Police official said the family of the victim girl lodged a complaint at sector 24 police station alleging that their daughter was inappropriately touched by some labourer working at Modern School, Sector 12.

The police, based on her complaint, registered an FIR under sections 74 (outraging women’s modesty) and 263 (obstruction to the lawful apprehension of a person) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections 7 and 8 (sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and began probing the matter.

The assault took place within the premises of the school on September 3 and the survivor immediately informed her class teacher about the incident who then informed the school principal Preeti Shukla but they did not act over the complaint.

“The probe revealed that the headmistress and class teacher in connivance with the school supervisor Basant Pandey, without informing anyone, hiding the incident and supporting the accused, allowed him to leave the school premises,” the official said, adding that the contractor also played a role in allowing the accused to escape.

The police have arrested the accused class teacher, principal and supervisor and hunt for the accused in underway.