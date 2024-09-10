Home is where the art is

Mukerjee Logue’s ‘Night at Sadar Bazar, Ambala Cantt’ is an excellent example of this. The painting captures a serene evening scene, bathed in the warm, ambient light of old-world lampposts, a reminder of colonial architectural design. The figures — men, women, and children — are gathered in conversation, frozen in a moment that feels both quiet and full of life. They are not individuals, but rather representations of the familial bonds that Mukerjee Logue seeks to explore. “The figures represent sisterhood, brotherhood, and community,” she says, emphasising that these scenes are not about specific people, but about the concepts they embody.

Cultural fusion

The artist’s mixed cultural background further informs her vision, adding layers of complexity to her work. Born to an Indian father and an American mother, Mukerjee Logue embodies a dual identity, which seeps into her art. “India, for me, was a feeling of home. I immediately felt connected,” she recalls. This connection is at the heart of her paintings — her choice of faded, earthy colours speaks of a sensory experience she associates with India. “When I’m in India, I’m drawn to the terracotta, the clay, the muted tones. These are the colours that stand out to me when I’m here.”

Though deeply personal, the artworks resonate universally with anyone who has experienced the passage of time and memory within their own family. Speaking to this, she explains, “In our family, because we are all spread out across the world and parts of India, it feels like sometimes the memories and experiences are scattered, so I feel like I am a collector of those, bringing them together in a painting. If my family members saw my painting, they would all have something to relate to. They would probably all see Ambala, the hint of our family home, and the sense of community, and closeness we had when we were there.” This emotional layering is what gives her paintings such intimacy, connecting generations through shared spaces and experiences.

Visitors to the exhibition have remarked on the simplicity and intimacy of the scenes she paints. “It’s as if they were looking at someone’s intimate conversation or moment,” Mukerjee Logue recollects, reflecting on the reactions to her work. This simplicity belies the richness of the emotional and cultural layers that underpin her paintings — while the figures may seem distant, the sense of closeness and shared experience is palpable.

With ‘those who walk before me,’ Mukerjee Logue offers a meditation on memory, space, and time, all rendered in a visual language that is both ethereal and grounded. Her work speaks to the power of spaces — whether they are physical, like the streets of Ambala, or emotional, like the shared experiences of a family — to shape and define who we are. And through her fluid brushstrokes, muted palette, and delicate compositions, she preserves not just the memory of a place, but the feeling of home itself.