Two held with heroin worth Rs 2.5 crore in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The anti-narcotics squad of the Delhi Police’s southeast district has busted a drug syndicate and arrested two people from whom contraband valuing over Rs 2.5 crore in the international market was recovered, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused drug peddlers were identified as Faisal and Avinash Kumar.

Sharing details, DCP (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said a team was constituted to target the network supplying psychotropic substances in the area of the South East district. The team carried out a two-month-long operation, which resulted in a tip-off on September 9, DCP added.

Acting on the information, a raid was conducted near Hansraj Sethi Park, Kalkaji and during the operation, Faisal (20), a resident of Etah in Uttar Pradesh was apprehended.

“He was on a bike and carrying a bag around his shoulders. On checking his bag, 518 gm of high-quality heroin worth Rs 2.5 crore in the international market was recovered,” the DCP said.

Accordingly, a case under relevant provisions of the law was registered and the accused Faisal was placed under arrest. During interrogation, Faisal disclosed the name and possible location of his counterpart who came with him to supply drugs. Following the information, the police mounted technical surveillance and developed its sources.

The hideout of the partner of accused Faisal was identified and a raid was conducted at Sanjay Camp, Okhla from where Avanish Kumar was apprehended. Initially, he tried to escape but the police caught him after a brief scuffle. From his possession, two mobile phones were seized through which he used to contact his distributors.

Further probe into the case is in progress.