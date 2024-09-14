Bail not acquittal, AAP misleading people: Congress

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Congress on Friday said Aam Aadmi Party should remember that he has not been acquitted in the case.

The party said the stringent bail conditions imposed by the court makes Kejriwal a non-functioning CM which the AAP should keep a note and do not mislead the public.

“Kejriwal’s conditional bail by the Supreme Court, after many rejections, in the liquor scam case, was a legal procedure. He cannot go to office and function as the CM. It’s ironic that the AAP has been celebrating the bails of Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Satyender Jain as if they have been absolved of all the corruption charges against them.

They are forgetting the fact that they continue to face trial for the cases filed by the ED and CBI for money laundering and corruption. It exposes the character of the AAP before the people,” said Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) head Devender Yadav.

He said the AAP is behaving like the CM and other leaders have returned from a major conquest.