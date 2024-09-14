HDFC bank manager, cashier drown in Faridabad underpass

A private bank manager and a cashier died after their SUV was submerged in water in a flooded underpass in Faridabad on Friday, an official said on Saturday. The underpass was flooded due to heavy rain in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

The deceased were identified as Punya Shray Sharma, manager of HDFC Bank in Gurugram's Sector 31 and Viraj Dwivedi, cashier at the same branch.

According to the official, the two employees were returning from Gurugram around 11 pm and their XUV 700 got submerged in the waterlogged underpass near the old Faridabad area.

The accident happened when Dwivedi driving to drop Sharma at his house in the Greater Faridabad area.

The victims drove into the waterlogged underpass, possibly ignoring the warning signs put by the Faridabad Police. The officer claimed that the cops had placed barricades and tied them with ropes so that none could enter the underpass.

Around 12 feet deep water had accumulated in the underpass during Friday's heavy rainfall which lashed several parts of the entire Delhi-NCR. The satellite city Faridabad received 56.4 mm of rainfall from 8.30 am on Friday to Saturday morning.

"The bank manager and the cashier probably misjudged the depth of the underpass and waded into the rainwater," the officer said.

According to the locals, as soon as they realised that they had gotten stuck in the water, both Sharma and Dwivedi tried to come out of their car but the vehicle got locked from inside.

After desperately trying for sometime, the duo managed to come out of their vehicle. They tried to save themselves by swimming out of the underpass, but drowned.

Sharma's body was recovered by the police along with the SUV around 11.30 pm on Friday. He was rushed to Fortis Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival

Divers retrieved Dwivedi's body around 4 am on Saturday morning.