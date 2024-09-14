CBSE issues show-cause to 22 ‘dummy schools’ in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The CBSE has issued show cause notices to 22 schools in Delhi for “dummy enrollment” of students, top officials said on Friday. The board is also contemplating legal action against those found guilty of non-compliance.

The move came after it conducted surprise inspections on September 3 in these schools to check the “dummy school” menace. “The inspections revealed that schools had enrolled a higher number of students in class 11 and 12 who are opt physically attending the classes.

Moreover, discrepancies were noted in the attendance records maintained by these schools, casting doubt on their compliance with CBSE regulations. It was also found that some institutions were flouting infrastructural norms set forth by the Board, compromising the quality of education and safety of students,” it said.

“Legal action is also being contemplated against those found guilty of non-compliance.”