Man drowns in Sahibi river after fishing accident in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 32-year-old man drowned after slipping into the Sahibi River in Delhi's Najafgarh while fishing with acquaintances from his ancestral village, according to officials. The body was recovered two days later.

On September 12, Mukesh Ram, a resident of Baba Haridas Nagar, was fishing with Tuleshwar Ram, Monu, and a ten-year-old boy, all from Mahuwar, Bihar. The group was fishing in the wetlands of Najafgarh’s Sahibi River when Mukesh fell into deep waters and drowned.

DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Singh reported that Mukesh’s companions, frightened by the incident, fled the scene without notifying anyone. The body was discovered floating in the wetland at Chhawla, and the police were alerted. They retrieved the body from the muddy waters and conducted a local inquiry, identifying the deceased as Mukesh Ram.

Mukesh’s brother, Dinesh Ram, reported him missing at the Baba Haridas Nagar police station on September 14, prompting an investigation. The police have initiated inquest proceedings, and the post-mortem report is still awaited.