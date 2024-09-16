Varsity wars: Next episode

The poll planks

While there are some commonalities between ABVP and NSUI’s promises, the left-wing student bodies, AISA and SFI, have kept themselves restricted to mainly women’s safety on campuses. Let’s take a look at what issues each of them are fighting about.

ABVP: According to ABVP National Secretary Shivangi Kharwal, “Issues like infrastructural development to meet present-day needs of the students by building new hostels, libraries, etc, and other issues like reforms in the syllabus and curriculum, one course-one fees not putting a financial burden on the students, women safety etc will be prioritised during DUSU elections.”

NSUI: “The core issues for us will be Metro Concession Pass, Hostel for All, one course- one fee, opposing fee hikes, free Wi-Fi on campus, 24x7 library access for all, uniform fee structure across all courses, ensuring affordability for every student, alongside increased hostel accommodations and access to academic resources like libraries round the clock,” shared Honey Bagga, National Secretary NSUI.

AISA: Abhigyan, AISA’s state president, stated, “This time, in the wake of RG Kar and many other cases of sexual violence, we have made it our goal to instate ICCs in all colleges. DU has exemplified the culture

of sexual violence and harassment that plagues our society and through our campaign, we are mobilising students against this rape culture in DU.”

SFI: “The demand for a safe campus is one of the core ones among that. The campus is highly unsafe for women and other gender minorities and the institutional mechanisms such as ICC are not functioning at all. One another core issue SFI will be rallying around will be the withdrawal of the compulsory attendance policy for the SEC and VAC classes due to which pressure upon the students is increasing and students who want to invest their time into extra-curricular activities are not being able to do so,” Sooraj Elamon, the SFI’s Delhi head, said.

No alliance among Left parties

Even when the All India Students Association (AISA) of Delhi University has been making an appeal to all student organisations to contest the election together to wipe out ABVP, no single organisation is ready to come forward to form an alliance. In the past so many years, even the left parties have refused to contest the elections together in DU unlike in JNU where they come together to fight.

Commenting on this, AISA’s Abhigyan said, “It’s not that we don’t want to contest the election together but the student organisations have their own agendas. We have been making appeals to all student organisations to fight together to wipe out ABVP from the campus but no one wants to be on the same page. We had sent proposals to the NSUI as well and even SFI but nothing could be finalised.”

Meanwhile, Elamon said, “As a national organisation, we are always open to discussions. We don’t want to run away from any sort of alliance. It is just that we are trying to formulate things. I also believe that alliance is a necessity considering the current political scenario. Soon we will have discussions with the other student outfits and will update.”

Past Voting Percentages

In the 2023 DUSU elections, according to Professor Chander Shekhar, the then chief election officer for the polls, the voting percentage showed an increase from the previous DUSU elections in 2019 when it stood at 39.9%. However, it fell short of surpassing the nearly 11-year-high figure recorded in 2018. The turnouts in the years 2018 and 2017 were reported to be at 44.4% and 42.8% respectively.

IMPORTANT DATES

Last date for receipt of nomination

papers along with demand draft of `500 and affidavit: Thursday, September 19 till 3 pm

Scrutiny of Nomination papers: Thursday, September 19 till 3:15 pm

Publication of list of duly Nominated Candidates: Thursday, September 19 till 6 pm

Last date for Withdrawal of nominations: Friday, September 20 till 12 noon

Publication of final list of candidates: Friday, September 20 till 5 pm

Date of election: Friday, September 27

Timings of voting: Day classes: 08:30 AM to 01:00 PM; Evening classes: 03:00 PM to 07:30 PM

Counting of votes : Saturday, September 28 at Police Lines

1 Paper-FREE polls

To keep the elections paper-free, the university has asked the contesting candidates to upload the election-related material in designated space created on the Delhi University’s website by the varsity’s Computer Centre

2 Going digital

The candidates can submit an electoral speech in a video clipping, not exceeding ten minutes, to the office of the chief election officer by September 19 by 5 pm. This would be uploaded on the DU website after the approval of the chief election officer

3 AN EXCEPTION

Candidates can use handmade posters for the purpose of canvassing votes. However, the handmade posters can only be put up at designated places on the campus, which shall be notified in advance by the college/university authority.