Man drowns while fishing in Delhi’s Najafgarh

NEW DELHI: A 32-year-old man died after slipping into a river in Delhi’s Najafgarh while he was out fishing with others from his ancestral village, an official said on Monday.

The deceased, Mukesh Ram, is a resident of Baba Haridas Nagar. He fell into the river and his colleagues got scared and fled from the spot without informing anyone.

DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said they received information about the body of a man which was found floating in the wetland of Najafgarh’s Sahibi river at Chhawla after which the police reached the spot.

“On enquiry it transpired that the deceased along with his acquaintances (namely Tuleshwar Ram, Monu & a ten year old boy - all from his ancestral village - Mahuwar, Bihar had gone for fishing in the wetland on September 12,” the DCP said.

During this, Mukesh slipped into deep waters and subsequently died by drowning.

The deceased man’s brother Dinesh Ram came to Baba Haridas Nagar police station on September 14. The officer said that they initiated inquest proceedings.