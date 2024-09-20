Delhi govt to hold 74 camps for updation of land records

NEW DELHI: Following instructions from Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, the revenue department will conduct 74 camps covering 166 villages across the city from September 20 to October 5, allowing the residents to update their land records on the basis of inheritance.

According to a communication from Raj Niwas, the process is being restarted after a gap of 14 years. “The revenue department, GNCTD, will be organising 74 camps covering 166 villages in all 11 revenue districts of the capital between 20.09.2024 and 05.10.2024 for the purpose of updation of land records on the basis of inheritance in the urbanised villages of Delhi,” a statement from the L-G house read.

Saxena had on Tuesday announced the decision to allow mutation of agricultural land in Delhi’s urban villages, based on inheritance. The demand was raised by the representatives of the villages. The seven MPs from Delhi had also met the L-G last week and requested him to address the issue of lack of ownership rights.

“Saxena has been frequently visiting villages of the capital. He was presented with this demand and related grievances in every single village he visited. Several civil society organisations have demanded the same,” the statement said.

According to Raj Niwas, the decision will positively impact the lives of lakhs of Delhi residents, as it will meet a long pending demand of people, who had been denied their natural right of inheritance since 2010.

Land rights

