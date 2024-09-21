Biker killed by SUV driving on wrong side in Gurugram; driver gets swift bail, family seeks justice

A 23-year-old motorcyclist was killed after colliding with an SUV that was being driven on the wrong side of the road in Gurugram. The SUV driver was arrested but was released on bail shortly afterward.

The accident had occurred on the morning of September 15, around 5:45 a.m., on Golf Course Road in the DLF Phase-2 area of the city.

However, the incident drew public attention after footage of the crash surfaced online on Thursday, showing the biker speeding and colliding with the SUV, which was driving in the wrong direction in the right-most lane.

Akshat Garg, a resident of Dwarka in New Delhi, was wearing safety gear, including a helmet and gloves, at the time of the crash.

The video captures Garg attempting to make a turn before being struck by the black SUV, resulting in a loud crash. The collision threw Garg off his motorcycle and wrecked the front of the SUV.

His friend, 22-year-old Pradyuman Kumar, was riding approximately 100 feet behind him on a separate motorcycle. The accident was recorded on a camera mounted on Kumar's bike.