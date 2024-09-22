Irked over being 'avoided', Delhi man stabs female colleague, her parents

NEW DELHI: A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his colleague-cum-friend and her parents at their residence in west Delhi's Khyala area as the victim woman had been avoiding the accused for quite some time.

According to a police officer, the woman and her parents are currently in hospital and their condition is stable.

Sharing more details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said information regarding the incident of stabbing in Raghubir Nagar, Khyala was received in the police station Khyala after which the police visited the spot.

"The incident had taken place around 9 am on Saturday during which the accused Abhishek came to the house of the victim and attacked her with the knife," the DCP said.

When the girl's parents intervened and tried to save their daughter, the accused Abhishek attacked them as well.

The official said that the accused Abhishek, who is a resident of double-storey house in Rajouri Garden, was friends with the victim as they used to work together in a salon in Rajouri Garden.

"However, in recent months, the victim started avoiding him, which irked the accused and he committed the crime," the DCP said. Accordingly, the police registered a case of attempted murder and arrested him.