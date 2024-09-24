Anup Pandey of Nav Bharat Times wins Journalist of the Year award

NEW DELHI: Times Group’s Nav Bharat Times journalist Anup Pandey was awarded ‘Journalist of the Year’ by the IIMC Alumni Association on Monday.

Shagun Kapil of Down To Earth magazine won the Agriculture Reporter award, Rajat Mishra of Republic TV for ‘Publishing Reporting’, Abhinav Goel of ABVP News in ‘Broadcast Reporting’, Surabhi Singh for ‘Producer’, Muhammad Sabith U M of Mathrubhumi Online in ‘Publishing Reporting’, Shatarupa Samantaraya of Argus News, Bhubaneswar for ‘Broadcast Reporting in Indian Languages’, Saransh Jain in ‘Advertising’, Shillpi A Singh in ‘PR’, Ofactor in ‘Ad Agency’, and Kaizzen in ‘PR Agency’ received the winners’ award.

Furthermore, the ‘Jury Special Mention’ category was a platform to recognize the commendable efforts of applicants who narrowly missed the top spot. The awardees in this category included Abhishek Angad, Ritwika Mitra, Ashutosh Mishra, Manish Mishra, and Nidhi Tiwari in the ‘Journalist of the Year’ category, Diwash Gahatraj in Agriculture Reporting, Parimal Kumar and Vishnukant Tiwari in Broadcast Reporting, Rohan Kathpalia in the Producer of the Year category, and Supriya Sundriyal and Nikhil Swami in the ‘PR’ category.

Awards auditor Unni Rajen Shanker, convenor Vineet Handa, coordinator Puja Mishra, and General Secretary Deeksha Saksena released a souvenir book featuring profiles and works of award winners.

Former Principal DG of PIB Kuldeep Singh Dhatwalia, ADG Raj Kumar, Spl. Commissioner of Delhi Govt Sushil Singh; MD of US-India Business Council Rahul Sharma and journalists Prof. Govind Singh, Neelesh Misra, Rupa Jha, Aparna Dwivedi, Lola Nayar, Gyaneshwar Nitin Pradhan, Rajesh Priyadarshi, Prabhash Jha, Alok Kumar, Priyadarshan, Anupam Srivastava, Sumit Awasthi, Manoj Malayanil, Pramod Chauhan, Mihir Ranjan, Prasad Sanyal, Manoj Roorkiwal, Harvir Singh, SP Singh, Shishir Sinha, Om Prakash were among those present on the occassion.