Act on defacement of public properties or defer polls: Delhi HC to DU

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday delivered a pointed message to Delhi University (DU) and its Election Authority regarding the upcoming Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections, emphasising that the polls may be postponed if the current issues of vandalism and financial misconduct are not resolved.

The court described elections as a “celebration of democracy”, insisting they should not serve as a means for financial exploitation.

During a hearing led by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, the bench expressed serious concerns about the integrity of the electoral process, particularly in light of the substantial financial outlays and regulatory breaches noted during the campaign. The judges questioned the high levels of expenditure reported by candidates, raising alarms about transparency and fairness in the elections.

In a firm directive, the court ordered the removal of all spray-painted walls and other forms of defacement linked to the poll campaign. The bench underscored the necessity for the Vice-Chancellor to take these matters seriously, warning that failure to act could lead to annulment of the elections.

“You must enforce the rules rigorously,” the court urged, signalling that it expects the university to act decisively against the ongoing violations. The court has deferred further discussions until Thursday, after officials promised that a meeting with all stakeholders would take place to tackle the defacement issues.

This warning comes in response to a PIL filed by advocate Prashant Manchanda, who highlighted widespread vandalism of public property connected to the DUSU elections. The PIL has also called for stringent penalties against candidates and political parties responsible for defacement.

In response to the court’s concerns, Delhi University indicated that it had circulated guidelines to candidates, emphasizing adherence to regulations and the Lyngdoh Committee’s recommendations designed to uphold the integrity of student elections.

PIL against vandalism

