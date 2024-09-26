Female fan flees with Delhi Youtuber's 100 gm gold jewellery, caught in Manali

NEW DELHI: A 32-year-old social media influencer was cheated by a 21-year-old woman follower who stole his gold jewellery, weighing 100 grams in total, under the pretext of just clicking pictures but later fled the city with her husband, an official said on Thursday.

The accused woman, who is a resident of Gurugram in Haryana was caught from Manali in Himachal Pradesh.

Sharing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said the complainant, who is a YouTuber, reported to the police that he had received messages on a social media platform from a woman posing as a fan, and they began chatting.

"On September 18, the woman insisted on meeting the complainant under the pretext of taking photos and videos with his expensive jewellery. Consequently, the complainant agreed and asked her to come to his office in Chhatarpur, Delhi," the DCP said.

During the interaction, the female follower requested the YouTuber to allow her to wear that "heavy gold jewellery" for the photos. Trusting the fan, the YouTuber obliged.

However, after the photos and videos were taken, the follower disappeared with the jewellery, leaving the YouTuber shocked as the YouTuber was busy on his phone call.

The accused lady cleverly trapped the complainant and took away his Gold Jewellery i.e. 1 Gold Chain (40 grams), 1 Gold Kada (60 grams) and 1 Artificial Chain.

Accordingly, based on his statement, the police registered an FIR under appropriate sections of the law and began probing the matter.

The DCP said that during investigation the complainant was thoroughly questioned and more details were collected about the whole incident.

"Further, the police obtained the details of the social media account and meticulously analyzed it. CCTV footage of the place where the alleged lady came was thoroughly analyzed. The team worked on all the available aspects of the case," the officer said.

Ultimately, with the detailed enquiry and technical probe, the cops were able to zero down her location at Manali, Himachal Pradesh. The cops immediately swung into action and dispatched a team to Manali from where the accused woman was apprehended.

On interrogation she disclosed that she wanted to live a lavish life, hence committed the crime.