Delhi Police nab two sharpshooters involved in Nangloi firing incident

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has managed to catch the two sharpshooters who were involved in a firing incident at a renowned sweet shop in the Nangloi area of West Delhi a couple of days back, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Hari Om alias Lalla (27) and Jatin (21).

The city was rattled with the sounds of gunfire with back-to-back three sensational incidents of gunfire which occurred at a renowned car showroom, hotel and a sweet shop, all linked to extortion by high profile gangsters.

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had also reacted over the incidents and blamed Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged deterioration of the law and order in Delhi.

"Law and order has collapsed in Delhi. There is a complete jungle raj. People are feeling unsafe in the country's capital. Delhi's law and order comes under Amit Shah ji. He will have to take effective steps immediately," Kejriwal had stated.

Sensing the gravity of the incidents, the case was transferred to the Special Cell of the Delhi Police which they formed a specialised team and began probing the matter.

Dy. Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pratiksha Godara said on September 28 two assailants on a black Hero Splendor motorcycle fired gunshots at the counter and employee of a sweet shop in Nangloi, and threatened to extort money from the shop owner on the directions of jailed gangsters.

The assailants also threw extortion slips featuring colored photographs of deceased gangsters Jitender alias Gogi and Kuldeep Fajja on one side and names of jailed gangsters Deepak alias Boxer, Ankesh Lakra and Vishal on other side.

The Special Cell team began the investigation by analysing the CCTV footage of the incident. "With technical and manual surveillance, we were able to identify the accused shooters as hari Om and Jatin," the DCP said, adding the cops kept conducting raids in Delhi and surrounding districts but the suspects could not be located.

The police also activated informers to track their whereabouts following which on Sunday, on the basis of specific information that the suspects would be coming in the area of Rohini, a raiding team was organized and both the criminals were apprehended with illegal weapons and a motorcycle.

"A semi automatic pistol and five live rounds were recovered from the possession of accused Jatin, while Hariom Lala was found in possession of a country made pistol with four live rounds. A motorcycle made of hero splendor used in the crime was also recovered from the possession of accused persons," the officer said.

The interrogation of the accused duo revealed that shooter Jatin is associated with gangster Ankesh Lakra and both hail from the same village Mundka. He is also an aide of gangster Deepak alias Boxer, linked to the Gogi Gang.

"Jatin received instructions from Ankesh Lakra (lodged in Tihar jail) and Vishal (younger brother of gangster Gaurav Saharanpur, settled abroad) to fire at the sweet shop in Nangloi after acquiring illegal weapons from the sources of Ankesh Lakra and Deepak Boxer," said Godara.

The recovered weapons were provided by the associates of Ankesh Lakra at the pre appointed place in Sonepat area. "Both Ankesh Lakra and Deepak Boxer presently head the Gogi Gang and were also involved in the escape of gangster Kuldeep Fazza from police custody in 2021 from Delhi," the officer said.

As per the police, it was Jatin who persuaded Hari Om to participate in the shooting to earn easy money. Following these instructions, both accused fired at Roshan Sweet Corner in Nangloi.