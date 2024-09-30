Countdown to Pujo

Within a week, Delhi will hear the rhythmic sound of dhak (drum), witness the Dhunuchi dance, and pandal-hop during Durga Puja. Blessings from the beautifully adorned idol of Durga, will be followed by a taste of quintessential Bengali delicacies while witnessing vibrant competitions in Rabindra Sangeet, poem recitation, fancy dress, theatre and other acts at the pandals. To learn about the true essence of Durga Puja, TMS joined the LBB’s Cities Unknown Walk in collaboration with the city’s oldest walk community, DelhiByFoot Adventures, that is known for its interesting in-city and pan-India walks. They took us deep into the heart of Durga Puja preparations at Chittaranjan Park (CR Park) where we dive deep into the history, myth and culture surrounding the puja.

First puja to now

We met the group and Ramit Mitra, co-founder and chief explorer, of DelhiByFoot Adventures at CR Park Market 1. What ensues is a vivid narration about the brief history of CR Park over a hot cup of quintessential Bengali Lebu Cha (lemon tea). “In 1954, an association was formed by refugees from East Bengal (Hill Tripura, Chittagong, Rajshahi and Dhaka) who had lost their original homes in East Pakistan (later Bangladesh) in the years around and post Partition of India (1947). A large group of government officers hailing from the former East Bengal came together and lobbied for a colony to get housing facilities in Delhi,” Mitra says. The East Pakistan Displaced Persons Colony or EPDP Colony was later renamed Chittaranjan Park after the illustrious Bengali freedom fighter, Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das.

The first Durga Puja here was held in the 1960s. Today, the colony alone organises over 13 massive Pujas apart from the city’s other popular spots such as the century-old Durga Puja at Kashmere Gate, Matri Mandir Kali Bari in Safdarjung Enclave, and Minto Road Puja Samiti.