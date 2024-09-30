Delhi family suicide: Bodies of four women were found lying next to each other, say cops

NEW DELHI: The police investigating the tragic suicide of the family of five people in southwest Delhi’s Rangpuri area believe that the father of the four daughters first murdered them and then later died by suicide.

According to the official sources, the bodies of the four daughters were found lying on the floor of one of the rooms just “next to each other”, indicating that someone kept their bodies in that manner.

As the door of the house was bolted from inside, hence the cops do not suspect the involvement of any other person in the incident except the father.

“We suspect that the father may have first poisoned his daughters and once they all died, he kept their bodies on the floor lying next to each other,” a senior police officer privy to the probe told this newspaper. The officer denied media reports that mentioned an “occult angle” into the incident.