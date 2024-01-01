Kejriwal returns from Vipassana,  says ‘good work lands you in jail’

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed that what his party has achieved in the last 12 years, other parties could not in the past 75 years (since Independence). Kejriwal, who returned on Sunday from Anandgarh village in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district after completing the 10-day Vipassana course, chaired the party’s 12th national executive where Punjab’s CM Bhagwant Mann was also present.

“AAP has made a significant impact on national politics. For the first time in the country, opposition parties have been compelled to discuss schools and hospitals. They have replaced the manifesto with ‘Guarantee’, a term stolen from us. They have started talking about ‘Modi’s guarantee’ and ‘Congress’s’ guarantee.’ But none fulfilled them as their intentions are not right, the Delhi chief minister alleged.

Over AAP leaders including former minister Satyendra Jain and Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh being under judicial custody, Kejriwal said, “If you talk about giving good education to children and free medical treatment to the poor, then going to jail will be necessary, and we must be prepared for it.”Ironically, Kejriwal had been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate to appear on January 3. This is the third summon by the probe agency after earlier were skipped by the chief minister.

During the meeting, over his party’s governance in Punjab, the AAP national convenor said, “We promised 24-hours power supply and thought it would take 4-5 years to fulfill this, but within two years entire Punjab is receiving 24x7 electricity. Moreover, 90 per cent of the people of Punjab are now receiving free electricity,” he claimed.

“In Delhi due to obstructions created by the L-G and Central Government, we set up 550 Mohalla Clinics but in Punjab 662 Aam Aadmi Clinics (Mohalla Clinics) are operational now and by 26th January 2024, the number will reach 750 in just 2 years. All the big 40 government hospitals are being revamped for better medical treatment,” he added.

