Rush at yellow line as metro crawls

“It took more than an hour to reach Patel Chowk from Saket as the metro was moving at a snarl pace and stopping at many stations in between for more than five minutes”, a commuter said.

Published: 05th January 2024 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2024 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Services on Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line are being regulated due to a signalling issue on a section of the corridor, officials said on Thursday. Earlier in the day, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation(DMRC) said in a post on X that services had been delayed on the Lok Kalyan Marg-Udyog Bhawan section of the Yellow Line.

The Yellow Line connects Samyapur Badli in Delhi and Millennium City Centre Gurugram in Haryana. Services on the Yellow Line are “regulated today owing to a track circuit drop (signalling) issue between Lok Kalyan Marg and Udyog Bhawan stations”, a senior official said.

“It took more than an hour to reach Patel Chowk from Saket as the metro was moving at a snail pace and stopping at many stations in between for more than five minutes”, a commuter said. “Due to this issue, trains are running at restricted speeds in this small section, resulting in the bunching of trains.

Normal train services are available on the rest of the sections of the Yellow Line,” he said. The official said the necessary repair of the track circuit will be “undertaken during night hours after the closing of revenue services” to avoid inconvenience to the public during the daytime.

