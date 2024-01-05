Sanjay Singh moves Delhi HC against denial of bail in excise policy ‘scam’

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP parliamentarian Sanjay Singh has moved the Delhi High Court against a trial court’s order last month to dismiss his bail plea in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

His bail application was rejected by special judge MK Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Court in the capital on December 22.

“The court is of prima facie view that the case against him is genuine. Evidence shows his involvement in the alleged offence of money laundering. There are reasonable grounds for believing that he is guilty of the alleged offence of money laundering,” the special judge had noted.

The trial court further said the evidence and material show Singh’s involvement in the commission of the alleged offence of money laundering as he is shown to have been, directly or indirectly, involved in the activities connected with proceeds of crime generated through the scheduled offences.

Earlier in October, the high court dismissed Singh’s bail application, saying plea is “premature” and the central agency’s investigation is ongoing. As per the ED, Singh was involved in the conspiracy of collecting kickbacks from liquor groups in the now-scapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

