MCD separates two hospitals to upgrade health services, administration

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has demerged Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis (RBIPMT) and Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Diseases Hospital (MVIDH) into two separate hospitals for the purpose of upgrading health services, officials said.

The health facilities, located next to each other in Delhi’s Kingsway Camp, are among the oldest healthcare institutions in the city. They will now function as separate entities, officials said. Officials said that according to the new arrangement, the administrative and financial matters of both the hospitals will be independent.

However, even after separation, both the institutes will continue to work collaboratively in matters of emergency, ambulance services, laboratory, radiology and specialist services so that resources can be efficiently and optimally utilized, they added.

Officials said that after separating the management of the two hospitals, more attention can be paid to the development of MVIDH which has been ignored for a long time due to administrative issues. “The Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Diseases Hospital is the only infectious disease hospital in the city, and it needs to be properly managed,” an official said.

Civic officials said that chest, TB, surgical, eye OPDs, Bronchoscopy and PFT operations will be operated from Rajan Babu Hospital with a plan to run a pediatric OPD in future. Meanwhile, MVIDH will continue to run medicine, paediatrics, ENT (4 days a week), skin OPD (twice a week) and antirabies clinic. Rest of the services will continue to operate as before, they added.

Both the hospitals were merged with the civic body in 2017 after receiving approval from the erstwhile North Delhi Municipal Corporation. However, post-merger, the hospitals faced difficulty in providing quality healthcare services due to which it was decided to separate their functioning from the MCD

According to officials, Rajan Babu Hospital will have mycobacteriology, biochemistry, microbiology and pathology departments with doctors from the respective departments, while Maharishi Valmiki Hospital will have microbiology, biochemistry and pathology departments with doctors from the respective specialties.

