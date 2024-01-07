NCRTC opens doors for events, film shoots at RRTS stations, Namo Bharat trains

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has introduced a comprehensive policy to rent out NCRTC or RRTS premises and the iconic Namo-Bharat trains for hosting events, including film shootings. Spaces, such as RRTS stations and Namo-Bharat trains, will now be available for short-term hire for film shootings, documentaries and TV commercials among others.

With the proliferation of OTT platforms and the digital landscape, there has been a surge in the utilisation of public transport systems, particularly metro rail systems, as backdrops for filming feature films, documentaries, and web series.

RRTS’s infrastructures boast international standards in architecture and design coupled with contemporary aesthetics and world-class facilities making them optimal choices for filmmakers aiming for visually captivating and versatile settings, an official statement said.

Drawing inspiration from the vibrant hues of the peacock feather, RRTS stations showcase striking blue and beige tones, extending this captivating palette to their exterior facades. These stations offer well-lit and airy spaces, suffused with natural light. “Further enhancing their visual appeal, beige perforated panels and louvres facilitate smooth airflow, adding both aesthetic charm and practical functionality,” it said.

The premises can also be rented for event purposes other than shooting. If Namo Bharat Trains are required during night hours then booking of events can also be considered, it added.

On October 20, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated country’s first RRTS and flagged off the Namo Bharat train. With this, the 17-km-long priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot was operationalised for the public.

The 25-km stretch between Duhai and Meerut South RRTS station is the next section of the RRTS corridor set to be operationalised for the public after the priority Section. This section encompasses a total of 4 stations: Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar North, Modi Nagar South, and Meerut South. Trial runs on this section are ongoing.

