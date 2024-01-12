Alert as arms seized ahead of R-Day

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Republic Day, the Delhi Police has recovered a massive haul of arms and ammunition and arrested three people in separate operations in the New Delhi and north districts.In the first operation, a 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly smuggling live ammunition. The accused, identified as Ehtisham-ul, a resident of Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, was nabbed in the intervening night of January 9-10 during a picket checking under the ITO Bridge. He was carrying 45 live cartridges.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said that the police had put an intensive picket checking at night ahead of Republic Day.“A Scorpio was spotted and checked at a picket checking at W point (near ITO) on January 10. A small packet was recovered from possession of the driver with 45 live cartridges (9mm),” the DCP said.

After interrogating the driver, Ehit Sham-ul, it was revealed that he was coming from Pilibhit UP. “He could not produce any valid documents for the ammunition, following which a case under Arms Act was registered and the accused man was arrested,” the officer said.

In the second operation that was conducted by the north district police, two criminals were nabbed when they were receiving a dozen pistols from an illegal arms smuggler of Meerut region, however, the smuggler fled from the spot.

DCP (north) Manoj Kumar Meena said that a secret information was received on January 10 that one person named Anuj, who is a resident of Meerut, would come to Maurice Nagar, Delhi to supply illegal firearms and ammunition to two persons namely Dharampal and Sumit (both resident of Meham, Haryana).

Accordingly, a team was dispatched and a trap was laid. The two suspects were coming in a four wheeler from Delhi University Metro Station, Ring Road side and leading towards Rugby Stadium, Delhi University. The car stopped in front of a Kothi. Meanwhile, one person came on a scooty, without a number registration plate.

On the instance of the secret informer, all suspects were identified as Dharampal, Sumit and Anuj.

The accused riding the scooty handed over a colourful bag to another person and when both the consignment recipients sat back in the car, the cops swung into action and overpowered both of them, however, the rider escaped the spot.

The accused were identified as Sumit and Dharampal while the smuggler who fled the scene was Anuj.

The police during their search found two semi-automatic pistols along with 10 live cartridges and while searching their car, in which one colourful bag was found, 10 single-shot pistols and 20 live cartridges of .32 bores were recovered.

6 ‘dry days’ in city till March 29, say officials

The government has declared six ‘dry days’, including Republic Day on January 26, for the last quarter of the current financial year, officials said. The Excise department said Republic Day on January 26, Guru Ravidas Jayanti on February 24, Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti on March 6, Maha Shivaratri on March 8, Holi on March 25, and Good Friday on March 29 will be dry days. Several BJP leaders, have demanded that January 22, the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple, to be declared a dry day.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Republic Day, the Delhi Police has recovered a massive haul of arms and ammunition and arrested three people in separate operations in the New Delhi and north districts.In the first operation, a 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly smuggling live ammunition. The accused, identified as Ehtisham-ul, a resident of Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, was nabbed in the intervening night of January 9-10 during a picket checking under the ITO Bridge. He was carrying 45 live cartridges. Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said that the police had put an intensive picket checking at night ahead of Republic Day.“A Scorpio was spotted and checked at a picket checking at W point (near ITO) on January 10. A small packet was recovered from possession of the driver with 45 live cartridges (9mm),” the DCP said. After interrogating the driver, Ehit Sham-ul, it was revealed that he was coming from Pilibhit UP. “He could not produce any valid documents for the ammunition, following which a case under Arms Act was registered and the accused man was arrested,” the officer said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In the second operation that was conducted by the north district police, two criminals were nabbed when they were receiving a dozen pistols from an illegal arms smuggler of Meerut region, however, the smuggler fled from the spot. DCP (north) Manoj Kumar Meena said that a secret information was received on January 10 that one person named Anuj, who is a resident of Meerut, would come to Maurice Nagar, Delhi to supply illegal firearms and ammunition to two persons namely Dharampal and Sumit (both resident of Meham, Haryana). Accordingly, a team was dispatched and a trap was laid. The two suspects were coming in a four wheeler from Delhi University Metro Station, Ring Road side and leading towards Rugby Stadium, Delhi University. The car stopped in front of a Kothi. Meanwhile, one person came on a scooty, without a number registration plate. On the instance of the secret informer, all suspects were identified as Dharampal, Sumit and Anuj. The accused riding the scooty handed over a colourful bag to another person and when both the consignment recipients sat back in the car, the cops swung into action and overpowered both of them, however, the rider escaped the spot. The accused were identified as Sumit and Dharampal while the smuggler who fled the scene was Anuj. The police during their search found two semi-automatic pistols along with 10 live cartridges and while searching their car, in which one colourful bag was found, 10 single-shot pistols and 20 live cartridges of .32 bores were recovered. 6 ‘dry days’ in city till March 29, say officials The government has declared six ‘dry days’, including Republic Day on January 26, for the last quarter of the current financial year, officials said. The Excise department said Republic Day on January 26, Guru Ravidas Jayanti on February 24, Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti on March 6, Maha Shivaratri on March 8, Holi on March 25, and Good Friday on March 29 will be dry days. Several BJP leaders, have demanded that January 22, the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple, to be declared a dry day. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp