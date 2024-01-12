‘Talks in initial phase, No discussion on Seat-sharing Yet’

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

Eying to regain public support in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Delhi Congress is leaving no stone unturned to invigorate ground-level workers. From introducing new, younger faces among the ranks to strengthening structure at every-level, the party claims to have taken all measures to revive its chances. Incumbent president of the Congress, Delhi unit, Arvinder Singh Lovely, in conversation with Anup Verma, says he is confident that the grand old party will find its footing in the Capital. Excerpts:

Q. The AAP and the Congress are looking into plans for an alliance in Delhi in 2024 Lok Sabha polls under the ‘INDIA’ bloc. What is the strategy for DPCC?

Whatever decision is taken by our central leadership, we will follow accordingly. If the party assents to an alliance, we will not hesitate to cooporate with AAP. If we go into polls by ourselves, we will campaign for our party candidates. We are considering both options and preparing accordingly on-ground, but the high command’s decision will be binding.

.

Q. Rumour says the Congress is asking for three seats for itself in Delhi and is eyeing the South Delhi seat. Has seat-sharing been finalized?

These rumours hold little truth. We only had a first round of discussions. We have not discussed anything specific over seat-sharing. We will abide by our national leadership. Probably, we will sit together in the next couple of days where we will further discuss modalities. We will welcome whatever final formula comes before us and will campaign accordingly.

Q. The state unit of the Congress is often critical of the AAP-led government’s policies. Does it appear appropriate when the Congress and the AAP are alliance partners under the INDIA bloc?

We have always been vocal for poor and marginalized people and will do the same in future. Our motive and agenda is to serve people, and we will not hesitate to raise issues affecting the people. Though we (Congress and AAP) will be partners if the alliance takes place, we will always try to protect public interest. The ground reality is that people from across communities are approaching us to raise their issues as they know that only Congress can do it sincerely. We are getting unprecedented support for this cause as people across the city are in distress.

Q. What steps have been taken to strengthen the party ahead of the crucial elections which will be held in 2024 and 2025 in the Capital?

During the last few months, I have tried my best to strengthen the structure of the state unit. In this direction, work is being done from booth-level to district and even at higher levels. In view of preparations for Lok Sabha polls, we are appointing people at booth and Vidhan Sabha level. We have recently appointed 280 block presidents and 9 observers for Lok Sabha constituencies. Before the end of February, we will complete appointments at upper levels so we could finalise preparations within the time frame. The same structure will work when assembly elections are held in the city in 2025.



Q. Congress has recently started crowd-funding in which you too have participated. What did the DPCC do to make the initiative a ‘success’?

Crowdfunding was a great suggestion by our former president Rahul Gandhi to raise funds for the party. It will help to make the party confident in managing resources without support from industrialists or ‘big people’. Many of our state leaders have contributed to this cause and are planning a door-to-door visit to get more funds for the party.

Q. Delhi Congress actively participated in the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. Now that Rahul Gandhi is going to start another phase, the ‘Bhatar Jodi Nyay Yatra’, what will be the participation like from Delhi Congress?

In this edition, I will be present at Manipur with Rahul Gandhi. Many leaders from the state will also take part in this phase. Our focus is to make it a success as people in the country are fed up with the current regime at the Centre.

