Auto-lifter gang busted, 35-year-old key accused held in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has busted an auto-lifter gang and arrested a 35-year-old man from Anand Vihar for receiving and selling stolen luxury vehicles.

On the night of March 18-19, a Toyota Fortuner was stolen from Anand Vihar, prompting a police investigation. CCTV footage from Delhi, NCR, and Rajasthan was analysed, leading to a crucial tip-off.

“On March 25, police raided an area near Hedgewar Hospital, Karkardooma, and arrested Sadik, a resident of Jodhpur, Rajasthan. A stolen Maruti Brezza was recovered from him, which was reported stolen from Karawal Nagar, northeast Delhi,” DCP (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said.

During interrogation, Sadik admitted to being involved in multiple auto thefts and identified Uzhair and Mohsin from Meerut, UP, as his accomplices. He had given the stolen Brezza to Uzhair a month ago and had come to Delhi to discuss another stolen Fortuner. Based on his confession, two Toyota Fortuner cars were also recovered.

“Sadik has been dealing in stolen vehicles for 6 to 7 years and runs a garage in Jodhpur. Probe is on,” said officials.