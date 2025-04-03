Delhi High Court asks MCD to secure school premises

During the proceedings, a bench comprising Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela stressed that MCD bore full responsibility for ensuring the school’s security.

The judges instructed the civic body to take immediate steps to close any vulnerable openings and enhance overall safety measures. The court also underscored the necessity of constructing a boundary wall to prevent unauthorised access.

Regarding the allegations of illegal shops operating within the school premises, the court directed MCD to conduct a thorough investigation. If any establishments were found to be functioning unlawfully, the corporation was ordered to take appropriate legal action against them.

However, MCD’s counsel argued that these shops were located outside the school premises, not within them.

On the issue of the religious structure, MCD clarified that it had existed before the school was established. The corporation cited Supreme Court guidelines, stating that any grievances regarding such structures should be addressed by the Religious Committee.

The court, acknowledging this point, instructed MCD to verify the allegations through a detailed survey. If unauthorised construction was found, the matter would be referred to the Religious Committee for further consideration.