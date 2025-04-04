DNA report proves paternity, can’t establish absence of consent in rape: Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has ruled that a DNA report merely establishes paternity and cannot, by itself, prove the absence of consent in a rape case. The judgment came as the court discharged a man convicted of rape, observing that proof of sexual relations, even if resulting in pregnancy, does not automatically constitute rape unless it is demonstrated that the act was non-consensual.

Justice Amit Mahajan while discharging the accused said that the DNA report merely proves paternity; it does not and cannot, by itself, establish the absence of consent. It is trite law that the offence under Section 376 of the IPC hinges on the absence of consent.

“Mere proof of sexual relations, even if resulting in pregnancy, is insufficient to prove rape unless it is also shown that the act was non-consensual,” said the Court.

The case arose after the prosecution relied on a DNA report confirming that the child born to the prosecutrix was biologically fathered by the accused.

The man had been convicted under Sections 376(2)(n) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and sentenced to ten years of rigorous imprisonment by the trial court. He subsequently challenged both his conviction and sentence.

The complainant alleged that the accused repeatedly subjected her to sexual assault, calling her to his house under the pretext of playing the board game Ludo. It was only after she discovered her pregnancy that the complaint was lodged.