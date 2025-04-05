Cabinet nod to Rs 500 crore elevated road in Sonia Vihar to ease traffic hurdles

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has announced plans for a 6-km elevated road in the Pushta Sonia Vihar area, with an estimated cost of Rs 500 crore. The first capital project of the newly formed BJP government in the city aims to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity in the trans-Yamuna area.

According to officials, the elevated road will stretch from Nanak Sar Gurudwara to Shani Mandir (UP border), relieving thousands of daily commuters. The move was initiated considering the long-pending demand of trans-Yamuna residents for a solution to the traffic problems in Sonia Vihar.

Considering the severe congestion in the area, the Public Works Department (PWD) has decided to construct this flyover, which will provide relief to local residents, they added.

The stretch, currently under the jurisdiction of the flood department, will be transferred to PWD, which will prepare the Detailed Project Report and commence work soon.

According to the officials, the people of Sonia Vihar have been struggling with severe traffic congestion, making this project essential. However, due to the large number of trees in the area, it was now decided to build an elevated flyover.

On Thursday, CM Rekha Gupta and PWD Minister Parvesh Verma discussed this, and the project got approval. “The Nanak Sar Gurudwara Chowk area, a locality in Wazirabad, has been a priority for the government due to its significance as a community hub,” Verma said.

In the Budget, Rs 28,000 crore has been allocated for capital expenditure, a dedicated sum of Rs 3,843 crore has been set aside for improving roads and bridges to ensure smooth commuting and connectivity.