Prince Teotia gang’s four shooters arrested: Police

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested four alleged shooters from the notorious Prince Teotia gang, averting a potential gang war in south Delhi’s Madangir area, officials said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Rakesh (30) from Dakshinpuri, Hunny Rawat (28) from Sangam Vihar, Rishu Prasad (25), and Dilshad (24), both from Jahangirpuri.

“Police acted on a tip-off received late Thursday night regarding the movement of Teotia gang members on BRT road. A trap was set near DDA flats in Madangir, where a suspicious car was spotted around 10 pm. The vehicle was intercepted, and the four occupants were apprehended. Authorities recovered three pistols with magazines containing six live cartridges, one country-made pistol with two live cartridges, and the car,” DCP (south) Ankit Chauhan said.

During interrogation, Rakesh and Rawat admitted to being shooters and members of the Teotia gang. Rakesh, who had been in judicial custody since 2019 for an attempted murder case, was granted bail on March 6, the DCP said.

“After his release, he reconnected with Rawat, Rishu, and Dilshad. Rakesh revealed he had a personal vendetta against members of a rival gang after one of its members allegedly orchestrated an assault on him inside jail,” the officer added. Rakesh had been targeting rival gang members in Ambedkar Nagar and Malviya Nagar for revenge. Police said Rakesh had been involved in 12 cases, Rawat in nine and Prasad in seven.